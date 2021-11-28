Reverend Robert L. Kincl, a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Austin for 56 years, and a military chaplain for more than two decades, died in Georgetown, Texas on November 19, 2021, at the age of 79. The son of the late Louis and Leona Naivar Kincl, he was born in Taylor, Texas on September 16, 1942.
He was ordained a Catholic priest at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Italy, on December 21, 1967, and earned a degree in sacred theology in 1968 from the Pontifical Gregorian University; a master in spirituality at Duquesne University in 1984; and a degree in canon law at the Catholic University of America in 1997. Rev. Kincl was a chaplain in the U. S. Navy from 1974 to 1995, serving in the Persian Gulf, two tours in Okinawa, Japan, was with the Naval District in Washington D.C., ending his naval career with the rank of Commander at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. He then served three years as chaplain with the U. S. Army from 2003 to 2006 at Fort Hood, Texas, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Rev. Kincl served as an Associate Pastor at St. Mary Parish, and later at St. Louis Parish, both in Waco, Texas. He also served at St. Mary in Temple, St. Joseph in Rockdale, and Saints Cyril & Methodius in Granger, Texas. For several years, he was Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Laredo and Adjutant Judicial Vicar and Tribunal Judge for the Diocese of Austin.
Rev. Kincl was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Kincl Dobias.
The Divine Liturgy for the faithful departed will be celebrated at Our Lady’s Maronite Catholic Church, 1320 E. 51st Street, Austin, Texas, on Wednesday December 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM with viewing in the narthex beginning at 10:00 AM, Chorbishop Don Sawyer officiating. Burial will be at Fort Hood Cemetery, Killeen, Texas, December 2, 2021, 11:00 AM with full Military Honors. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, November 30, 5:30 PM at Broecker Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6:30 PM.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of the services. Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com