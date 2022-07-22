BELTON — Services for Lynda “Maw Maw” Sue Treece, 60, of Copperas Cove will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Country Church in Salado.
BELTON — Services for Lynda “Maw Maw” Sue Treece, 60, of Copperas Cove will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Country Church in Salado.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Treece died Friday, July 15, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 15, 1962, in Belton to Ray and Sue LaRocque.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Treece.
Survivors include a son, Nicholas Mattson of Belton; three daughters, Mysty Tanner of Buckholts, Kandyce Thompson of Owl Creek and Calli Atherton of Morgan’s Point; a brother, Roho LaRocque of Belton; a sister, Jennifer LaRocque of Belton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.