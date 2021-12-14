CAMERON — Services for Christi Michelle Coufal, 55, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Coufal died Sunday, Dec. 5.
She was born Aug. 8, 1966, in Cameron to Elzie “Sonny” and Marian Pack Warrick. She married Larry Coufal, and he preceded her in death in 2014. She was a rancher. She attended the 3P Cowboy Church in Buckholts.
Survivors include a son, Colton Brady Coufal of Cameron; her parents of Cameron; and a brother, Wesley Warrick of Cameron.
Memorials may be made to the 3P Cowboy Church Youth Account, Buckholts State Bank, P.O. Box 711, Cameron, TX 76520.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.