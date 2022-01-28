Services for Bernice Brown Priddy, 89, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mrs. Priddy died Wednesday, Jan. 26, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 12, 1932, in Lancaster to Laster and Vera Brown. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1951. She married Bobby Earl Priddy Sr. in 1951 in Lancaster. She worked for the Western Auto Distribution Center in Dallas and Western Auto in Temple, retiring in 1993.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Priddy of Trophy Club; a daughter, Connie Priddy of Troy; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorias may be made to the “Signing Men of North Central Texas,” c/o Derrell Thompson, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church 6911 W. Boutwell, Temple, TX 76502, or to Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, Texas 76501.
There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
A short visitation will take place prior to the burial at the cemetery.