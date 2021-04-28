Services for Darrill Lattin Geick, 56, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home Chapel and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Geick died April 18, at his home residence.
He was born March 12, 1965, in Temple to David and Nora Faye Stevens Geick. He attended Temple High School, and began work at Riblets Welding. He worked for several roofing companies until he started his own company, Geick Roofing and Remodeling.
Survivors include three daughters, Sheree Martinez, Robin Geick and Brooke Geick, all of Temple; three brothers, David Allen Geick and Donald Geick, both of Temple, and Doug Geick of Troy; his mother; and 13 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement center by calling 254-401-1302 or visiting the website at www.youngsdaughters.com
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.