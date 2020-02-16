CAMERON — Services for Martha Elizabeth Glaser, 94, formerly of Buckholts will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hope Lutheran Memorial Park Pavilion in Buckholts with the Rev. Johnny Kueker officiating.
Mrs. Glaser died Saturday, Feb. 15, at a Temple nursing facility.
She was born April 11, 1925, in Granger to Steve and Mary Drozd. She married Albert Lewis Glaser Sr. on Feb. 19, 1946. She worked at the Modern Gin in Buckholts.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Albert Glaser Jr.
Survivors include two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.