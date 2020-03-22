ROCKDALE — Services for John Elbert Fischer, 83, of Rockdale will be private.
Mr. Fischer died Thursday, March 19, at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1937, in Baytown to Harry Edward and Mary Louise Elam Fischer. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He married Peggy Jean Lawrence on June 1, 1957, in the Tracy community. He worked for Alcoa. He was a member of First Christian Church in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Scott Fischer and Russell Fischer, both of Rockdale; a daughter, Lisa Debault of Rockdale; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 231 Burleson St., Rockdale, TX 76567; or to Cure JM Foundation, 836 Lynwood Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024; or https:/www.crowdrise.com/Cleveland-family/fundraiser/.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.