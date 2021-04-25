No services are planned for Judy Kay Deaver, 65, of Temple.
Mrs. Deaver died Tuesday, April 20, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Sept. 29, 1955, in Temple to Johnnie and Jane Ondrasek Von Gonten. She attended schools in Rogers. She was a beautician. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogers.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Shackleford of Temple; a son, Charles Deaver Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Traci Deaver of Dallas and Amanda Pffafinger of Plano; a sister, Doris Akard of Waco; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.