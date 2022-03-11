Services for Mary Lee Ellen Gibbons, 81, of Belton will be held at a later date in Felch, Mich.
Mrs. Gibbons died Thursday, March 10.
She was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Felch to Alfred and Emily Jacobson. She graduated from Felch High School in 1958. She married Raymond Gibbons on Aug. 18, 1961, in Milwaukee.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 17, 1989.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Gibbons of Belton; a son, Brian Gibbons of Fort Worth; a sister, Evelyn Burkman of Wind Lake, Wis.; a brother, Gordon Jacobson of Kingsford; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.