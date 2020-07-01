GATESVILLE — Teresa K. Bundrant Walker, 55, of Moody died Tuesday, June 30, in Temple.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday in Evergreen-Bundrant Cemetery in Purmela.
Mrs. Walker was born Feb. 17, 1965, in Gatesville to Janice Graham and Raymond Bundrant. She graduated from Evant High School in 1983.
Survivors include her husband, Seth Walker; two daughters, Brandi Garcia and Courtney Moore; her mother; her grandmother, Rachel Bundrant; two sisters, Amanda Alley and Rachael Hodnett; two brothers, Jimmy Bundrant and Jesse Bundrant; and seven grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.