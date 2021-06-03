Debra Marie Saltsman
A Celebration of Life Service followed by a visitation brunch for Debra Marie Saltsman, 59, of Temple, TX will be Friday, June 4, 2021, 9:00 am, at FBC Temple with friend Josh Flores officiating. Debra died on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Scott and White Hospital.
She was born on April 14, 1962, in Taylor County, Abilene, TX to the late Jonnie Lee Saltsman and Frances Ellen Chenoweth. She attended Troy High School graduating class of 1980. Debra also attended Temple College and TSTC of Waco, graduating with an associate degree in Computer Science. Debra has resided in the Temple area for 59 years. She worked at the Temple Daily Telegram for 14 years and was a member of FBC Temple where she also volunteered. Debra enjoyed being a part of Relay for Life, as well as, her Ladies crochet group at the Lutheran Church. Debra was preceded in death by her grandparents: W. L. and Nita Fay Saltsman of Temple and Marvin and Thelma Pillow of Temple; and stepfather, Calvin C. Chenoweth of Temple.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Guerriero of Temple; mother: Frances Ellen Chenoweth; sister, Nita Bulls of Belton; brother, Jonnie Saltsman of Tucson; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to KLOVE to further their ministry.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of the arrangements.
