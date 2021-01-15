Ruth Amelia (Lynch) Miller
Ruth Amelia (Lynch) Miller, 90, of Austin, beloved mother, nana and friend, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home due to complications from post-polio syndrome with her son by her side.
Ruth was born March 18, 1930 in Moody, the daughter of Dewey and Flora Pearl (Isom) Lynch. She graduated in 1947 from Bruceville-Eddy High School and was valedictorian of her high school class. She began her career working for George McBride at the Moody Water Works, but banking would be her true calling. Zelma Teague, President of the First National Bank of Moody came to her home and asked her to go to work for him at the bank. While working at the bank she met Coy Miller. She married Coy on November 27, 1949 at the Willow Grove Baptist Church. In the summer of 1950, she developed polio and spent six months in an iron lung. With the help of her mother and family she was able to regain her strength and return to a normal life with her husband. She was one of the top three longest living polio survivors. In 1953 they moved to Austin, Texas and started Miller TV and Radio Service and she went to work for Capital National Bank. She worked for the bank until her son was born and became a stay at home mom. In 1966, she went to work for Citizens National Bank of Austin. The bank changed names many times through the years and she retired in 1992 as Vice-President of Loan Services at J. P. Morgan Chase. Ruth and Coy divorced on August 11, 1975.
Ruth was a member of the Church of Christ. She touched the lives of so many people. She had an infectious smile, a joy for life and a genuine concern for others. She was a friend to all.
Ruth is survived by her son Ronald Eugene Miller and his wife Karen Miller of Austin, grandson Ryan Wesley Miller of Austin, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Lynch, Sr. and Flora Pearl (Isom) Lynch, two brothers Dewey Lynch, Jr. and Kenneth Ray Lynch, Sr. and sister-in-law Christine Lynch.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to her caregivers Lynda Romanoski, Donna Russell, Ellen Bankston, Vanessa Crawford and Kendall Simon, as well as her Doctors Marsha Fagerberg and Fotini Chalkias, for their loving care and support.
Graveside services for Ruth Amelia (Lynch) Miller, 90, of Austin, will be held at
11:00 AM Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Moody Cemetery with Charles Gauer officiating. The family will have a visitation Friday, January 15th from 5-7 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes or a charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary