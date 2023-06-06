Carene Ellen Gilmore
Carene Ellen Gilmore, age 85 of Temple, passed from this life Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.
Carene was born on April 19, 1938, to Sidney and Adeline Eide in Ashland, Wisconsin. She attended Columbia School of Nursing and worked as an ER Nurse at Darnall Army Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to honor and cherish her memories are her son, Steven Gilmore and wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Lisa Miller and husband, Dirk; and 4 grandchildren, Dusty Miller, Dylon Miller, Samantha Miller, and Campbell Gilmore.
Memorials may be made to Golden Retriever Rescue of North Texas, and The Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice, and TLC East Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary