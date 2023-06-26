Services for Carvin Guthrie, 78, of Temple will be noon Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Gary Land officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Guthrie died Friday, June 16.
He was born April 3, 1945, in Alto to Charles and Ola Findley Guthrie. He graduated from Killeen High School. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in sociology. In 1968 he was drafted into the Army and served as clergy in the Vietnam War. He received a Bronze Star medal. He married Minnie Ruth Sanders on Aug. 17, 1970. He lived in Denton, Killeen and Rosebud. He served as pastor for New Hope Outreach Mission Church in Rosebud. He also worked for McLane Co. Inc. for many years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Samuel David Guthrie of Temple and Benjamin James Guthrie of Spain; and four grandchildren.