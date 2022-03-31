CAMERON — Services for LaVaun Meta Malina, 98, of Austin will be 11 a.m. Monday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Bill Boelter officiating.
Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Malina died Tuesday, March 29.
She was born may 10, 1924, in Cameron to Willie L. and Lydia Glaser. She graduated from high school in Cameron. She was an operator for Southwestern Bell. She married Earl Malina.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Jeanette Raye Boelter of Morrhead, Minn. and Sondra Kaye Geist of Austin; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.