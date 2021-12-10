Services for Alton Lee Fritz, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at East Highway Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Fritz died Thursday, Dec. 9, at a local hospital.
He was born April 27, 1928, in Temple to Willie Daniel and Annie Lesikar Fritz. He was a farmer. He was a member and former deacon of East Highway Baptist Church. He was a member of SPJST.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly.
Survivors include two sons, Martin Fritz and Richard Fritz, both of Temple; a daughter, Tammy Constancio of Belton; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Highway Baptist Church in c/o Jenna Palmer, 3901 Las Cienega Blvd., Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.