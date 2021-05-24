CAMERON — Services for Albert Frank Matula Jr., 63, of Cameron will be private.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Matula died Friday, May 21, at a Rosebud nursing facility.
He was born July 22, 1957, in Cameron to Albert Frank and Patsy Matula. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a machinist.
Survivors include a son, Brian Matula of Belton; a brother, Joe Matula of Cameron; and four sisters, Cynthia Matula of Mineola, Carolyn Bowen of Lorena, and Kathy Kirk and Patricia Hays, both of Cameron.
Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.