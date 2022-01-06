Conaly R. Markham, “Coach”
Conaly R. Markham, “Coach”, passed away December 29, 2021, in Temple, Texas, aged 75. Preceding him in death were his parents, Kenneth and Marjorie Hawkins, brother Brian Hawkins, sister Kathy Choats and grandson Jordan Markham. Conaly is survived by his siblings, Dennis Markham of Temple, Tx, Duane Markham of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Barry Hawkins of Wylie, Tx; children, Amber Markham of Killeen, Autumn Kalista of Belton, Aaron Markham of Killeen, and Tristan Markham of Canada; 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Conaly was born on September 15, 1946, in Covington, Virginia, raised in Louisiana, and settled in Texas. Conaly was a lifelong fisherman and lover of camping and the outdoors. He loved football and was an enduring Dallas Cowboys fan. Conaly worked as a dedicated employee at the Belton High school Athletic Fieldhouse and supported all the Belton student-athletes and Belton Tigers football. Conaly’s most significant support and love were always for his family, and many will miss him.
The family will be holding a private celebration of Conaly’s life. In place of flowers, please donate to an underprivileged youth athletic charity. The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas, for their care, as well as all those who reached out in support and prayers.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is handling the arrangements.
Paid Obituary