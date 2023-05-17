No services are planned for Deborah Pearl Long, 70, of Belton.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Ms. Long died Tuesday, May 2.
She was born July 3, 1952, in Nashville, Tenn., to Lenard Lattie-Lee and Mary Virginia Newman Lawless. She attended school in Nashville. She had been a resident of Bell County for more than 50 years. She worked for Belton ISD for several years.
Survivors include a daughter, Virginia “Sissy” McCutchen of Missouri; a son, James Bilbrey of Belton; a sister, Nancy Denise Mofield of Tennessee; two brothers, Jerry Wayne Lawless and Jimmy Dean Lawless, both of Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.