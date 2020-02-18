James “Jim” Ledbetter Jr., 67, of Temple died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at a local hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Taylors Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Ledbetter was born Aug. 30, 1952, in Taylor to James Sr. and Doris Martinets Ledbetter. He married Ellen Love in 1972 in Temple. He worked for the Temple Police Department and Wilsonart. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Holland.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Kelli Hargrove; a son, James Ledbetter III; his mother; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.