BELTON — Private services for Timothy “Tim” Edward McClain, 53, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mr. McClain died Friday, Sept. 3, at his residence.
He was born May 20, 1968, in Springfield, Ohio, to George McClain and Carolyn Shoffner. He was a chef/cook for 17 years at a seafood restaurant in Ohio and later worked in various restaurants. He was a Pentecostal.
Survivors include a son, Nicholas McClain of Elizabethtown, Ky.; a daughter, Nicole Santiago; his mother and stepfather, Dean Shoffner of Winter Haven, Fla.; his father and stepmother, Debbie McClain of Belton; a grandmother, Emily Wells of Winter Heaven; a sister, Sharlene McClain of Munfordville, Ky.; and three grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.