Dorothy G. Roming
Dorothy G. Roming, age 90, of Troy, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Dorothy was born November 13, 1931 in Troy, the daughter of William and Gladys Shook.
A visitation will take place on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Scanio Harper Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00am at Heights Baptist Church 1220 South 49th St. Temple, Texas, 76504.
Dorothy retired after many years of service with Artco Bell.
She is survived by her grandson, William Harley (Anissa Morris) Roming of Troy and two great-granddaughters, Hailey and Ella Roming.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, August Roming; a son, Charles Roming; and sisters, Louise Spohn and Pat Thompson
