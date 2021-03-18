WACO — Services for Eleanor Gertrude Lengnick Rainwater, 93, of Killeen will be private.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. Rainwater died Sunday, March 7.
She was born June 1, 1927, in Koenigsberg, East Prussia, Germany, to Heins and Kate Lengnick. She married Cisco E. Rainwater. They moved to the United States in 1955. She became a U.S. citizen.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Thomas Friederick and Andreas “Andy” Cisco; a daughter, Christiane Susanne “Tina” Figueroa; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicky Marrs of Temple and Patty Ratcliffe of Harker Heights; two sons, David Rainwater of Mathis and Steven Rainwater of Georgetown; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local animal shelter.
aCremation Services of Waco is in charge of arrangements.