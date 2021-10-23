BELTON — Services for Jo-Carroll Perry Wasney, 72, of Temple will be at a later date in Rosebud.
Mrs. Wasney died Sunday, Oct. 17, at her residence.
She was born May 30, 1949. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen M. Wasney.
Survivors include four children, Tina Murphy, Thomas Thornley, Christopher Thornley and Kody Kolar; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.