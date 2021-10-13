SALADO — Services for Patsy Ruth King, 86, of Troy are pending with Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
Mrs. King died Monday, Oct. 11, at her residence.
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 2:10 am
