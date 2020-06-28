William Edward Daniel, Sr.
Graveside services for William Edward Daniel, Sr. will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
William Edward Daniel, better known as “Chink Daniel,” passed away in Austin, Texas on June 22, 2020 at the age of 91. He died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones.
William was born March 19, 1929 to Robert Elbert Daniel and Lue Rena Harris Daniel. He was the youngest and the last only surviving family member of 12 children - two brothers and nine sisters. William was born in Waxahachie, Texas and raised in Temple, Texas. He worked for the Dept of Veterans Affairs in Engineering Services until his retirement in 1995.
Chink loved nothing more than being outside and working with his hands. A true American cowboy, he was still riding his horse well into his 80’s and could outwork many men half his age. He was a joy to be around and loved by all who had the opportunity to meet him. He had the innate ability to make anyone crack a smile. He was a man of compassion, strength and stubbornness. His legacy will always be one of love as he is fondly remembered by so many as “Papa Chink.”
He is survived by four children, William E Daniel, Jr., Matthew Daniel, Michael Morris and Stephanie Daniel, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Paige, who died shortly after her birth in October 1976 and his son, Rusty Morris, who passed away April 30, 2020.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
I let my saddle fall,
My weary horse I tend.
Lord, I hear your call
For I have reached the end.
