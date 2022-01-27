Services for Levi Michael Martinez, infant son of Lucas and Natassha Martinez of Temple, are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
He died Saturday, Jan. 22, at a local hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Levi Michael Martinez, infant son of Lucas and Natassha Martinez of Temple, are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
He died Saturday, Jan. 22, at a local hospital.