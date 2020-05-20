Rusty Dean Morris
Rusty Dean Morris, 55, of Temple passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence. Rusty was born on October 9, 1964 in Temple to Mickey Tatum and Roy Dean Lawson. Rusty was a very talented and artistic person. He was creative, expressing himself in his paintings. He was also very giving, wanting to help people through charity work.
A graveside service for Rusty will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at North Belton Cemetery with Pastor H.K. Ballard officiating.
Rusty is survived by his mother, Melissa Tatum; his three brothers, Michal Morris of Temple, Matthew Daniel of Little River-Academy, and Will Daniel of Austin; and his sister, Shelly Lawson Tischler of Azle.
Rusty was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lawson; his grandparents; and his sister, Amy Daniel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.