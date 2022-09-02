ROCKDALE — Services for Pat “Patsy” Lucero Olivas, 73, of Taylor will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
ROCKDALE — Services for Pat “Patsy” Lucero Olivas, 73, of Taylor will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mrs. Olivas died Sunday, Aug. 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 28, 1949, in Amarillo to Edward and Teresa Fajardo Lucero. She attended Caprock High School. She worked in customer service. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Amarillo.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joey Anthony Lucero.
Survivors include a daughter, Tamara Lucero Hernandez; three sons, Jerry Lucero, Chon Montelongo Jr., and Lupe Montelongo, all of Rockdale; two sisters, Maria Sandra Cera and Mary Louise Lucero; a brother, Edward Lucero; and nine grandchildren.