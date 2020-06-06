Services for Wilma Kolay Shaffner, 91, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Cross Church on Birdcreek in Temple with the Rev. Tim Chaplin officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Shaffner died Thursday, June 4, at a local care center.
She was born March 20, 1929, in Bell County to Walter and Albina Martinek Kolay. She married Jack Shaffner on Sept. 19, 1971. She operated Pop’s Family Restaurant in Temple. She was a member of Cross Church on Birdcreek and the Christian Sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include several cousins.
Memorials may be made to Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2201 Birdcreek Dr., Temple, TX 76502; or any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.