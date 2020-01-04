Rosie Deholloz, 79, of Belton died Friday Jan 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Rosie Deholloz, 79, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mrs. Deholloz died Friday, Jan. 3, at her residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save