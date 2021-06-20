Dorothy (Andy) Anderson Evetts
Dorothy (Andy) Anderson Evetts of Temple, was born on January 13, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas and left this world on June 15, 2021. She was raised by Leona Milner Hayes, whom she loved dearly and considered her mother.
Dorothy graduated from Port Arthur High School in 1949 and soon enrolled in the Scott & White School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse. In nursing school, she met many life-long friends, including her best friend, Cynthia Moore Autrey. It was during nursing school where she coined the nickname “Andy”.
A caring and altruistic woman, she loved nursing and took great satisfaction in her career of 40 years, all of which she spent at Scott & White. She started in labor & delivery and transferred to the hematology & oncology department when it opened.
She was set up on a blind date with Buford “B. B.” Evetts in 1956. On August 26, 1957 they were married at the Avenue G Church of Christ in Temple. She cared for and raised his 3 young children as though they were her own. She had two children with B.B. as well. Andy and B.B. enjoyed a loving marriage until his death in December, 2017.
Andy enjoyed helping in the vegetable garden, traveling and was an excellent seamstress and woodworker. She gave 100% to anything she put her hand to. She also took great inspiration and comfort in her faith and was a longtime devoted member of Western Hills Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Leona Hayes, her husband, Buford B. Evetts, her daughters, Deborah Evetts Orlandi & Cindy Evetts Pickett & her son Michael Ross Evetts, grandsons Jeffery & Clifford Frenzel.
She is survived by her daughters Phyllis Evetts of Austin and Beth Evetts Burleson and husband Lynn of Belton. She is also survived by granddaughters Stacy Hilton and husband Rick of Moody, Trisha Pickett of Temple, and Jessica Neff and husband Dustin of Midland. Grandsons Chad Pickett of Bastrop and Braxton Snyder of San Angelo and great-grandchildren Marley Hilton, Chadricka Pickett, Avery LaRue and Elijah Brewington. In addition to many other family and friends.
As a special way to honor our mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, please wear blue to her memorial service, as this was her favorite color.
Her memorial will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Luvida Memory Care and the staff & nurses of Amedisys Hospice, for the exceptional care and love for Andy.
