BELTON — Services for Erwin Lloyd Emery, 72, of Madison, Maine, will be at a later date.
Mr. Emery died Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Holland.
He was born June 4, 1948, in Waterville, Maine, to Erwin and Madolin Soul Emery. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Shirley Cooley on Oct. 28, 1996, in Skowhegan, Maine. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 39, the VFW, and the Legion Riders in Madison. He also was a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club in Winslow, Maine.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Timothy Emery of Holland; three daughters, Tammie Davis of Oakland, Maine, and Denise Winters and Ashley Emery, both of Madison; four brothers, Ervin Emery, Charles Emery, Ronald Smith and Albert Smith; two sisters, Glorilee Mills and Linda Gilbert; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.