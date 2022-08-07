Services for Susan Michele Cawyer, 67, of Eddy will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Cawyer died Monday, July 25, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 26, 1955, in Camden, N.J., to John David Sr. and Lois Mae Egbert Williams. She completed her education in Pinsockin, N.J. She had been a Temple resident since 1981. She married John Cawyer Jr. on in April 1981 in Temple. She worked as a hairdresser at the Hair Corral in Temple and she also worked as a volunteer for Sammons Senior Center. She attended Western Hills Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of Eddy; two brothers; and a sister.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.