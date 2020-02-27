Dr. Thomas
R. Rogers
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Dr. Thomas R. Rogers, loving husband, father, “Opa” and friend, died in faith at age 69, surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Vaughan officiating. A reception with the family will follow in the Parlor.
Tom was born on November 2, 1950 in Houston, Texas to E.M. and Ruby Fricke Rogers. He graduated from Bellaire High School in Houston, Texas and from Trinity University, where he was a member of the Bengal Lancers fraternity. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas. Following dental school, he was the first general dentist in Hewitt, Texas. Tom later completed a surgical residency program at The University of Texas at Houston and served as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon for more than 30 years, most of those years at Scott & White Hospital and Central Texas Veteran Health Care System, both in Temple, Texas. He was devoted to his patients throughout his career, and enjoyed teaching oral surgery residents at the VA. On February 16, 1974 he married Peggy Sue Christensen, who he shared his life with for 46 years. They raised two children, Sara Katherine and Scott Christopher.
Tom had a passion for outdoor adventures, including hiking, fishing, hunting and nature watching. He also enjoyed photography, often combining these hobbies to capture extraordinary wildlife and scenic landscape photos. He was an avid runner, competing in many 5K and 10K races. Tom deeply loved and cared for his family and friends. He was loved by so many and will be greatly remembered for his quick wit, warm smile, and compassionate spirit.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy; daughter Sara; son Scott and wife Erin; granddaughters Madeline Claire and Georgia Kate; and many dearly-loved family and friends.
The family would like to thank his excellent caregiver and good friend, Muhamed.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to The Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/ or Columbus Avenue Baptist Church Endowment Fund at 1300 Columbus Ave, Waco, Texas 76701.
Paid Obituary