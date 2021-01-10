Carlos Frausto was 57 years old from Kerrville, Tx. He was born on February 2, 1963 to Lionor Rodriguez. Carlos passed away on Dec 31, 2020.
Carlos was adopted and raised by his grandparents Leonardo Frausto and Carmen Frausto. He is preceded in death by his mother Lionor Rodriguez, grandparents (adopted parents) Leonardo Frausto, Carmen Frausto, nephew Roland Garcia, niece Diane Garcia, and granddaughter Emily Riojas. His surviving relatives are his son Joshua Frausto and wife Traci Goodrum, grandchildren Nadia, Chloe, Ellie, Diego, and Auset Frausto. His other surviving relatives are step-father Mike Rodriguez, brother Arthur Frausto and wife Maggie, Sisters Linda Lopez and husband Milton Lopez, Eva Salinas, Maryann Martinez, Connie Rodriguez, Christina Rodriguez, Emestina Rodriguez, Eva Escobar, Maria Perez, his long-time friend and partner Petra Gomez and step daughter Judy Gomez, and multiple nieces and nephews. Carlos’s loved his family and friends and loved spending time with them. Carlos attended Tivy Highschool in Kerrville, Tx. Carlos worked for many years driving a truck for a concrete company in the Austin, Tx area.
One of his favorite past time was fishing and spending time with his son Joshua. He will truly be missed by many people.