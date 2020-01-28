Mary “Meg” Margaret Grignon Tormey
Mary “Meg” Margaret Grignon Tormey peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Temple Meridian Health Care Center.
Mary Margaret (Meg) was born on May 4, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Mary (Haggerty) and Gaston Grignon. She attended St. Robert’s Grade School in Shorewood, Wisconsin and graduated from Milwaukee Downer Seminary (now University School) in 1949. Meg received a B.S. Degree in Home Economics in 1953 from St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana. Remarkably, Meg kept up with close friends from all three schools, whom she visited, traveled and corresponded with regularly for over 60 years. In the Fall of 1953 Meg started her brief teaching career at West Division High School in Milwaukee.
On January 29, 1955 Meg married Dr. Albert R. Tormey, Jr. of Madison, Wisconsin. They began their married life at the U.S. Air Force Base in Nagoya, Japan. In 1957, Meg and Al made their home in Madison, Wisconsin before moving to Temple, Texas in 1959 when Al joined the Urology staff at Scott and White Clinic & Hospital. In 1961, with four small children, they moved into their permanent home in Temple.
Meg was an incredible mother, encouraging her children to chase their dreams, but always to keep God first in their lives. Her nurturing presence and unconditional love was a sustaining force for her family, as were the life lessons she taught. In her mothering and grandmothering roles, Meg modeled many admirable core values such as spirit of adventure, loyalty, compassion, honesty, respect and service to others. She made great effort and worked to build meaningful connections with her grandchilden, sharing with them the importance of having grit and resilience in this fast paced, ever-changing world. As Matriarch of her family, she instilled the belief that nothing is more precious or sacred than doing God’s will. The following defined Meg’s commitment to motherhood:
Proverbs 22:6 “Dedicate your children to God and point them in the way that they should go, and the values they’ve learned from you will be with them for life.”
(The Passion Translation)
Meg’s life was busy and productive. She made new friends quickly with her vivacious and engaging personality. Meg was the consummate hostess and loved to entertain friends and family in her home. Throughout Meg’s years in Temple, she supported and was active in various community organizations including Bell County Medical Alliance, Cultural Activities Center, the Central Texas Orchestral Society and Meals on Wheels, to name but a few.
Meg was a Girl Scout Leader for over 15 years, serving as Troop Leader and Trainer, Day Camp Director and Bluebonnet Girl Scout Council Board member. Her hard work ethic, dedication and organizational skills were rewarded when Meg was honored with the “THANKS” badge, the highest award for adults in Girl Scouts. Another recognition she was bestowed was being initiated as an Honorary Member in Zeta Tau Alpha Panhellenic Fraternity, Kappa Kappa Chapter, University of Texas, in gratitude for her volunteerism and meritorious service. Meg was a Group Leader for Weight Watchers for 15 years. With her positive and encouraging attitude, she was a helping hand for countless successful participants. Her lively class presentations at weekly meetings focused on teaching members how to form healthy habits, including weight loss and maintenance. Meg was an outstanding role model to all as she exemplified the importance of incorporating fitness and an affirmative mindset into one’s daily life.
Meg was an excellent seamstress, wonderful cook and homemaker. She took great pride in meal planning and cooking fabulous meals for her family and friends. Meg enjoyed taking early morning walks with dear neighborhood friends, attending daily mass, playing the piano, knitting, line dancing and playing duplicate bridge. She was quite the world traveler, enjoying tours to Europe, Asia and the Orient. The Pilgrimage that she took to Rome and the Holy Land with other Catholics from around the globe was, without a doubt, the pinnacle of her many expeditions. Meg was a devout Catholic her entire life. She was a staunch member and supporter of St. Mary Catholic Church and school in Temple for many years. In 1969, Meg was humbled when selected to be on the Advisory Board and Building Committee of a new parish in Temple, St. Luke Catholic Church. She was an active member of St. Luke’s Women’s Society and Roncalli,a study club for Catholic women parishioners. Meg was a blessing to all who knew her. As a true and strong Christian, Meg was passionate about sharing her time, talents and treasure with joy.
1 Corinthians 2:9 “ No eye has seen, Nor ear has heard, Nor the heart of man conceived, what God has prepared for those who love Him.”
Meg was preceded in death by her faithful husband, Dr. Albert R. Tormey, Jr., parents, Gaston and Mary Grignon, her devoted Aunt, Frances Haggerty, her sisters, Nancy Grignon Murphy and Patsy Grignon Lazzaro. Survivors include her four children: Pat (Sheryl) Tormey, Margaret (Mark) Tormey Harwell, Mark (Leslie) Tormey and Barbara Tormey Zettel; eight grandchildren: Matthew (Paige) Harwell, Jennifer Harwell, Kessler (Ben) Pamplin, Kyler Tormey, Sam Tormey, Paige Tormey, Christopher Zettel, Carolyn Zettel and two great- granddaughters: Harper Harwell and Kinsey Harwell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Meg leaves a legacy of character and faith interwoven into the hearts of all those she met and knew along the path of her life’s journey. Her memory will be cherished and she will be dearly missed, but not without hope, by all of those who loved her.
Thessalonians 4:13-14
“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him.”
On Meg’s behalf, a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Temple Meridian Health Care Center and Kindred Hospice. Much gratitude is extended to her extraordinary caregivers for being so kind, loving and gentle. Their genuine outpouring of compassionate care will never be forgotten.
A Vigil Prayer Service Will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, January 29, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Meg will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple, Texas 76502. The Pastor, Reverend John Guzaldo, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park, Temple, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice or:
* St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
* Temple Ronald McDonald House, 2415 S. 47th Street Temple, TX 76504
* St.Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple, TX 76502
