Felix C. Jarosek
Funeral services for Felix C. Jarosek, 98, of Belton, will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with Father Sang officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 PM - 7 PM Thursday evening March 17th with a Rosary following at 7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Jarosek died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in a Belton Nursing Home.
Mr. Jarosek was born November 20, 1923 in San Gabriel, Texas, the son of Edward Frank Jarosek and Aneska ‘Agnes”; Voldan Jarosek. He was raised in Rogers, Texas and graduated from Rogers High School. He married Ottilie Pankratz on July 4, 1957 in Munich, Germany.
He served more than 20 years in the United States Army, serving in World War II and the Korean War. He also worked as a Farmers Insurance Agent for more than 25 years before his retirement. He was very active in the community where he served as a board member, coach, and umpire for the Belton Youth Baseball Association. He also served as a High School Baseball Umpire for the Southwest Baseball Association. He was a long time member of the Belton VFW, Waskow Post.
He was a Christian and a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
He enjoyed dominoes, croquet, horseshoes, fishing, camping, and gambling at the casinos in Shreveport, La. He also enjoyed playing and watching baseball and football.
Mr. Jarosek was preceded in death by siblings, Stanley Jarosek, Emil Jarosek, Mary Wright, Eddie Jarosek and Louise Janda.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Ottilie Jarosek of Belton; three sons and daughters-in-law, David Jarosek and wife Rhonda of Belton, Johnny Jarosek and wife Melinda of Temple, and Edwin Jarosek and wife Sharon of Holland; one sister, Mildred Lange of Bellville; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jarrett Jarosek, Marshall Jarosek, Justin Hilliard, Brayden Jarosek, Carsen Guerra, and Zakary Zalkovsky.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
