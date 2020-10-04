Edna Elizabeth Eberhardt Hughes passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple after joyfully celebrating her 103rd birthday three days earlier. A private memorial service with family was held at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Reynolds officiating.
Mrs. Hughes was born on September 29, 1917 to Richard and Dora Haedge Eberhardt. Her parents were two of the thirteen charter members of First Lutheran Church. She was a life-long member of the church.
Mrs. Hughes was educated in Temple schools and a local business school. She began her secretarial career at McCleskey General Hospital and retired as the Office Secretary of the Temple Chamber of Commerce after eighteen years of service. In 1946 she received recognition from the American Red Cross for personal service performed during World War II. Her hobbies included quilting, and cooking, along with reading which she enjoyed even the last week of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, O. C. Hughes, sisters, Irene Starling and Gertrude Eberhardt, brothers Walter Eberhardt, Albert Eberhardt, and Henry Eberhardt.
She is survived by sister-in-law Georgie Eberhardt, nieces Gertie Kendrick and Carol Mascas, nephew Ron Eberhardt, 5 great nieces, 2 great nephews, 4 great-great nieces, and 5 great-great nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice.