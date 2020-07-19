Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Susan Simek on Tuesday, July 21st at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX with Rev. Rick Lasly officiating. Susan entered enteral rest on July 13th, 2020 at a local hospital. Susan was born in Temple, TX in 1956 to Billie Dee and Gladys Peters. She lived most of her life in Temple working as a pawn broker retiring from Gem Pawn Shop. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son Chris Waugh and wife Carolyn of Temple, her Brothers, Robert Peters and wife Helen of Temple and Billie Peters and wife Sandi of Llano; Grandchildren, Rachel Hubbard and husband Jason of Academy, Destiny Mikeska and Matt Noska of Temple, Colton and Caden Waugh of Temple; Great Grandchildren Levi and Kinsley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Susan was preceded in death by her parents as well as husband David Simek, son John Bradley (JB) Mikeska and brother Delbert Peters. Susan always loved a good thrift store or bargain. There was not a garage sale she would pass up. She was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed life and loved spending time with family and friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. Susan was loved and adored by all those who knew her. She could light up the room with her beautiful smile and sense of humor. Susan valued family above all else. She talked often about the love she felt for her family and how extremely proud she was of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The best way to honor Susan’s memory is simply to make someone smile today. Memorials may be made in Susan’s memory to a charity of your choice.
