ROCKDALE — Services for Brady R. Ramsey, 71, of Lexington will be 11 a.m. Saturday in High Wilson Cemetery in Tanglewood.
Mr. Ramsey died Sunday, Dec. 26, at a Bryan hospital.
He was born July 20, 1950, in Houston to Ray Louis Sr. and Dorothy Faye Gates Ramsey. He worked numerous jobs, including as a truck driver and nursing assistant, before retiring in 2020.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Ramsey of Rockdale; a son, Herbert L. Ramsey of Lexington; two brothers, Tim Ramsey Sr. and Doug Ramsey Sr., both of Lexington; and two grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.