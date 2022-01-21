Vincent Fernandes II, 81, of Temple died Friday, Jan. 14 Jan 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Vincent Fernandes II, 81, of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.Mr. Fernandez died Friday, Jan. 14, in Georgetown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save