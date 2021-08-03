CAMERON — Services for Stephen Fredrich Husher Jr. 51, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Ferguson Family Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Husher died Wednesday, July 28, in Williamson County.
He was born Feb. 28, 1970, at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to Stephen and Patricia Husher. He married Kathleen Ann “Katie” Ferguson on Nov. 30, 1991. He served in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1989 to 2000. He was a semi-conductor technician.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a son, Stephen Fredrich Husher III of Fort Carson, Colo.; six daughters, Jordan Elizabeth Husher, Hannah Marie Husher, Olivia Louise Husher, Haley Nichole Husher, Amber Kathleen Husher, an Emma Beverly Husher, all of Cameron; his parents of Aurora, Colo.; a brother, Edward James Husher of Aurora; a sister, Elizabeth Marie Husher of Aurora; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.