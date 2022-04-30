BELTON — Services for Emery Jade Narvaez, 1 week old, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Ms. Narvaez died Wednesday, April 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 18, 2022, in Temple to Ramiro Narvaez and Carolina Sanchez.
Survivors include her parents; three grandparents, Maria Elena Sanchez, Galdino Medina and Maria Narvaez; and two great-great grandmothers, Catalina Sanchez and Teresa Narvaez.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.