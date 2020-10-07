Services for Tony Renay Wilson, 60, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and formerly of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Anthony Chaney officiating.
Mr. Wilson died Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Colorado.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
He was born March 16, 1960, in Temple to Jamesetta Crump McLeod. He graduated from Temple High School, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver.
Survivors include a son, Jerry Washington of Colorado Springs; a daughter, Shrisice Washington of Colorado Springs; two brothers, Wendell Wilson and Charles Wilson, both of Temple; and two grandchildren.