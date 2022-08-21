Charles Lyford Bergmann
On October 1, 1948 Charles Lyford Bergmann was born to Martha Ann and John Bergmann. Diagnosed with diabetes at a time when treatment was lacking, Charles, Charlie to those who knew him, had a rough start in life. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past his early 20’s, but in true Charlie Bergmann style, his stubbornness would not let it stop him. His adolescence was spent in South Austin playing on the baseball team and teaching himself to play the accordion, an instrument inspired by his deep love for polka.
In 1966 he graduated from Travis High in Austin. Heading off to college at Texas Tech was life-changing for Charlie, not only in the way it is for all young adults, but also because he found a new doctor and was able to receive better treatment for his diabetes. With his newfound freedom Charlie joined the ice hockey team, and when he wasn’t in class studying horticulture, or hitting the ice, he was hitting the ski slopes in Colorado and New Mexico.
After graduating with a degree in Ornamental Horticulture, Charlie worked in the nursery industry before taking charge of the grounds at the Texas Instruments facility in Temple, TX. After establishing himself in the industry, Charlie started his own nursery and landscape business called Central Texas Horticulture Services.
In the early 80’s Charlie met Marian Warschak, and their mutual love of dancing bonded them immediately. Charlie always said he knew it was meant to be when he learned Marian could dance the polka. After marrying in 1985 Charlie and Marian spent their time on the dance floor, on the ski slopes, and traveling Europe so many times they lost count. And when their son, Eric Charles Bergmann, was born in 1987 they brought him along on the adventures.
Eventually the family traded the ski slopes for the beaches of South Texas and Mexico, setting a tradition of yearly family trips that always included extended family and close friends excited to go on an adventure with Charlie and Marian. This value of keeping family close, no matter how they might disagree, became a hallmark of their family.
As Charlie’s diabetes started to catch up to him, he left the horticulture business, but continued to feed his love for plants by tending a garden and selling the fruits of his labor at local farmer’s markets. Though he would eventually have both legs amputated below the knee, Charlie continued to travel up until the week before his death. Charlie wasn’t going to be done with this life without one more trip to Mexico. And at the end of July he got just that. He spent a week surrounded by family, sipping on gin and tonics, and soaking up the sun poolside as the sound of the ocean sang to his ears.
On August 14th, after a week of declining health, Charlie let go of this life the way he lived it, surrounded by the sounds of the voices of his family. Charlie’s sentiment about his family was summed up in a toast on his last Christmas. Charlie said he had “the world’s greatest and best wife” and an extended family “it is a privilege to be a part of,” a family that “is still great, and is just getting greater.”
Charlie is survived by his wife Marian, their son Eric, his stepdaughters Jacque and Jennifer, his brother John and sister Martha, many nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren.
The funeral mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday August 23rd at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, his home parish where he valued deeply the fellowship of his men’s Bible study group that met weekly. Prior to the service visitation and the Rosary will take place at 10:00 and 10:30am respectively.
A private graveside service for family will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Diabetes Association through their website at diabetes.org
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary