A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Martinez Rivas, 76, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be held 8:15 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Rivas died Monday, July 12, at a local hospital.
She was born July 12, 1945, in Belton to Ramon and Joaquina Martinez. She worked as a preschool teacher and was employed by Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple, Temple ISD, and Crenshaw Harris Academy.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Rivas.
Survivors include her husband, Ricardo Rivas of Morgan’s Point Resort; a son, Michael Rivas of College Station; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church preschool.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. today with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.