Services for Linda Jane Ferguson, 70, will be private.
She died Wednesday, April 7, at her residence.
She was born March 17, 1951, in San Antonio to Sylvester Koehler and Faye Stroeh. She graduated from Monterey High School. She married Donald Cockrell.
Survivors include her husband of Troy; two children, Patricia Garcia and James Roberts, both of California; three sisters, Susan Koehler of Wisconsin, Karen Miller of Oregon and Toni Ask of California; two brothers, Jerry Armstrong of Colorado and Dan Koehler of Wisconsin; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.