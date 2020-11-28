CAMERON — Services for Danny Perez, 21, of Cameron are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Perez died Friday, Nov. 27.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Rain. Thunder possible. High 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 28, 2020 @ 4:51 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.