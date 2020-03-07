ROCKDALE — Services for Kathleen Meyer, 83, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Greg Spears officiating.
Burial will be in Minerva Cemetery.
Mrs. Meyer died Friday, March 6.
She was born Sept. 1, 1936, in Minerva to Bose Ethridge and Bertha Beathard Robinson. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She married Edgar Henry Meyer on Sept. 22, 1955, in Houston.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, D. Scott Meyer of Rockdale and Cecil Meyer of Manor; a daughter, Tammy Stephenson of Rockdale; a brother, James Robinson of Lubbock; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.